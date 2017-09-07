Mitsotakis: We'll cut business tax rates to 20% within two years

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday promised to detail his center-right party’s positions on boosting entrepreneurship and creating a more business-friendly environment during an address this month at a trade exhibition.

In a meeting with the leadership of a group representing chambers of commerce in the country, the pro-market Mitsotakis reiterated that if elected his party will reduce the corporate tax rate to a flat 20 percent within two years of its election.

Other specific measures on boosting liquidity and improving the business climate in the recession-battered country will be outlined at his address at the annual Thessaloniki international fair, as he said.

Nevertheless, as practically all mainstream political leaders before him, and extending back decades, Mitsotakis promised to reduce red tape in the country and simplify business licensing procedures.



A day earlier, Mitsotakis also promised to work towards eliminating legal obstacles - more-or-less unique in the western world - that prohibit the establishment and operation of non-state, non-profit higher education institutions in the country, such as universities, colleges, polytechnics etc.



Reformers and progressives in Greece have long called for the abolition of Article XVI of the Greek constitution, which bans such non-state institutions.