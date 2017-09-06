Greek sources: EU creditors miffed by continuing prosecution of ex-chief of Greek statistics authority

The soon-to-begin process to conclude the third review of the ongoing Greek bailout program dominated talks in Brussels on Tuesday between EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici and Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

Sources close to the Greek side admitted afterwards that European creditors expressed displeasure over the continuing prosecution of the former head of Greece's statistics authority, Andreas Georgiou, even after an acquittal by a lower court and the dismissal of separate charges by an appellate-level council.

The same sources, as circulated by state-run media in Greece, also disclosed that a recently composed draft bill on combating undeclared employment is an "issue being deliberated".

The approximately two-hour meeting reportedly touched on the next steps that must be taken in reference to the Greek bailout program until it officially ends in August 2018.