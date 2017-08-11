Attica Group announces deal for 50.3% share of Hellenic Seaways

Attica Group on Friday afternoon announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with Greek lender Piraeus bank and minority shareholders for the purchase of 50.3 percent of Hellenic Seaways.

Attica Group, a subsidiary of Marfin Investment Group, controls the coastal shipping operators Superfast Ferries and Blue Star Ferries, both of whom enjoy dominating positions in Greek waters and on the Greece-Italy routes.

The agreement, in principle, cites a purchase of a little more than 39.039 million Hellenic Seaways for 30.61 million euros in cash. Attica Group will then issue 24.145,523 new common shares by completing a share capital increase.

The deal awaits an approval by regulatory and other relevant authorities.

UBS Limited served as Attica Group's financial consultant.

