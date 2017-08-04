Govt cites approval of tourism-related investment worth 408 mln€ in eastern Crete

Friday, 04 August 2017 21:04
UPD:21:08
FRANZ PFLUEGL

Of the total figure cited, 50.4 million concerns real estate purchases that have already been made, and the rest being construction costs.
A- A A+

A relevant inter-ministerial committee tasked with overseeing "strategic projects" on Friday approved a foreign direct investment worth 408 million euros for the Aghios Nikolaos district of eastern Crete, following a favorable recommendation by the Enterprise Greece agency.

Although few details have emerged, the investment was characterized as "tourism-related", including hotels, a conference center, a marina, spa, sports facilities, restaurants, shops and holiday homes.

Of the total figure cited, 50.4 million concerns real estate purchases that have already been made, and the rest being construction costs.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών