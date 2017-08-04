Govt cites approval of tourism-related investment worth 408 mln€ in eastern Crete

A relevant inter-ministerial committee tasked with overseeing "strategic projects" on Friday approved a foreign direct investment worth 408 million euros for the Aghios Nikolaos district of eastern Crete, following a favorable recommendation by the Enterprise Greece agency.

Although few details have emerged, the investment was characterized as "tourism-related", including hotels, a conference center, a marina, spa, sports facilities, restaurants, shops and holiday homes.

Of the total figure cited, 50.4 million concerns real estate purchases that have already been made, and the rest being construction costs.