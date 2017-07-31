Tsakalotos: IMF should clarify its position on Greek program by end of Dec.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos called on the IMF to clarify its position vis-a-vis its participation in the ongoing third Greece bailout program by the end of December, in comments published by the Athens daily "Kathimerini" over the weekend.

"We can work with the IMF inside and with the IMF outside. What is not possible is to continue, indefinitely, with one leg inside and the other outside. Therefore, it should take its decisions by Christmas (December 2017)," he said, referring to the bailout that is set to end at the end of August 2018.