Greek gov't aims to curb prospects for Uber-like services

The leftist government is expected to submit a draft bill in September that will reportedly prescribe the imposition of heavy fines against the owners of private vehicles used to transport commuters, as well as strict licensing conditions for the operation of companies such as Uber and Greece-based Taxibeat.

Associations of taxi owners in the country, where only cooperatives of owners exist and not cab companies, in the legal sense, have bitterly opposed the looming competition from smart phone applications that bring together drivers with private vehicles and would-be passengers.