Greek gov't aims to curb prospects for Uber-like services

Thursday, 27 July 2017 11:40
UPD:11:40
REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
A- A A+

The leftist government is expected to submit a draft bill in September that will reportedly prescribe the imposition of heavy fines against the owners of private vehicles used to transport commuters, as well as strict licensing conditions for the operation of companies such as Uber and Greece-based Taxibeat.

Associations of taxi owners in the country, where only cooperatives of owners exist and not cab companies, in the legal sense, have bitterly opposed the looming competition from smart phone applications that bring together drivers with private vehicles and would-be passengers.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών