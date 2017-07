Minerva Marine has chosen RINA, the Italian classification, certification, testing and inspection company, to certify its compliance with the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting, Verification (MRV) regulation.

Minerva, a Greek-controlled company, manages and operates 66 vessels in its fleet.

The EU MRV regulation was into effect on July 1, 2015 and requires all commercial vessels above 5K GT which use EU ports to operate a comprehensive MRV system for monitoring CO2 emissions.