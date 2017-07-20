Strong earthquake shakes eastern Aegean, between island of Kos and SW Turkey

A pair of strong earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 5.1 on the Richter scale, respectively, were recorded in the early morning hours of Friday east of the Dodecanese island of Kos, roughly halfway between the island and the Turkish coast.

A geodynamic institute in Athens announced that the epicenter of the 6.4 tremor was located 33 kilometers east of Kos, off the Turkish resort of Bodrum, and at a depth of 10 kilometers. The quake was recorded at 01.31 a.m. (23.31 GMT), followed by the weaker one at seven minutes later.

The second quake was pinpointed some 27 kilometers east of Patmos.

Another tremor measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was recorded at 01.44 a.m. (local time) 41 kilometers northeast of the island of Kalymnos, near the islet of Farmakonissi - north of Kos.