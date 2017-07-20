Turkish air violations over SE Aegean on Thur.

Α two-plane (F-16) formation and a CN-235 maritime patrol turbo prop proceeded with three infringements of Athens FIR regulations and, on one occasion, in a violation of national airspace.
Several violations by Turkish warplanes were reported in the southeastern Aegean on Thursday, while in two instances the fighter planes were armed, according to Greek military authorities.

Specifically, a two-plane (F-16) formation and a CN-235 maritime patrol turbo prop proceeded with three infringements of Athens FIR regulations and, on one occasion, in a violation of national airspace.

All of the intruding aircraft were recognized and intercepted based on international rules and norms, according to a press release by the Greek side.

