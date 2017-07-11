Hellenic Financial Stability Fund chairman tenders resignation

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Tuesday announced that its chairman, George Michelis, has tendered his resignation to the Greek finance minister.

In a press release sent out by HFSF, an autonomous private legal entity established in July 2010 as part of the first memorandum to contribute to stability of the Greek banking system, Michelis said his decision comes "in order to ensure the smooth operation of the General Council of the HFSF.

He will remain at the post under a new chairman is appointed by the relevant minister from a list of eligible candidates compiled by a selection panel.