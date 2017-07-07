Zeus Int'l expands cooperation with Wyndham Hotel Group; handful of renovated resorts debut

By V. Vegiri

vveg@naftemporiki.gr

Another hotel in Greece will come under the Zeus International management by the end of the year, part of an expanding partnership framework between the former and the multinational Wyndham Hotel Group.

According to Zeus group CEO Haris Siganos, who spoke during the opening of the fully renovated and upscale Lazart Hotel (the former Les Lazaristes) in Thessaloniki, the Greece-based company’s cooperation with Wyndham envisions the inclusion of up to 20 hotels managed by Zeus throughout the Balkans in the multinational’s network by the end of the decade.

Zeus International’s partnership in the Greek market with Wyndham was inaugurated with the Wyndham Grand Athens, which opened its doors in December 2016 off a central Athens square (Metaxourgio). The Wyndham Loutraki Poseidon Hotel and the Ramada Poseidon Loutraki Resort followed, with the Ramada Plaza Attica Riviera (former Mare Nostrum) set to open in early 2018. Next on line is the former Aqua Marina, which will be transformed into the Wyndham Garden at the Mati coastal site, east of Athens.

Turnover for the Wyndham Grand Athens is forecast to reach 11 million euros in 2017.