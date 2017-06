A helicopter used for aerial spraying went down in a marshy area at the Schinas site, in the eastern Attica township of Marathon, on Friday morning with two fatalities reported.

The two victims were removed by rescued crews from the wreckage.

Local residents had freed another man, the helicopter's pilot, who was slightly injured.

The victims were a university student taking part in a co-op program with the relevant parks service and a warden for the Schinas wetlands area.