Natgas supplier reportedly ready to enter power production market; IGB project eyes construction date

Greece's state-run natgas supplier, DE.PA, appears poised to enter the domestic power generation market, with sources close to the utility saying that the purchase of a minority stake in a private producer is pending.

Although the information points to an official announcement within two weeks' time, the agreement definitely does not include the Public Power Corp. (PPC), the dominant and state-controlled power utility and producer in the country, reports state.

Conversely, DE.PA has not veiled its intent to cooperate with PPC in attracting investors to a project to link various Greek isles with the national natural gas grid.

Moreover, the company intends to continue its participation in regional natural gas providers, and will also aim to acquire certification for hydrocarbon research.

Finally, the same sources said construction of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) project can begin by the end of the year, although further assurances will be sought over guaranteed natgas quantities for the pipeline.

The purported developments regarding DE.PA come a day after a relevant environment and energy minister praised a deal to sell a 24-percent stake in the country power grid transmission operator (ADMIE) to China State Grid Corp., billed as one of the biggest if not the leading power utility in the world.