Govt spox takes issue with Regling comments on perceived Cabinet opposition to reforms, privatizations

The Greek government spokesman referred to "non-institutional interventions" aimed at creating internal "divisions" in the current government, when asked to comment on recent statements by ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling.

The latter had referred to ministers who "at certain times disagree with measures that have been agreed to, and with specific privatizations."

According to spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, who spoke on the Athens television station Skai on Monday morning, "Mr. (Wolfgang) Schaeuble tried to create divisions within the government ... It's an interesting strategy by creditors, but one that is not based on reality ... the institutions (creditors) cannot proceed with such type of statements that involve the Greek state's internal matters ... Everyone must look after his own, can you image if we intervened on the manner in which the ESM is run, there would be a warlike situation in Europe..."