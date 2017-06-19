Int'l consortium declared 'preferred investor' in Thessaloniki Port Authority privatization

Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) on Monday declared the international consortium that submitted the highest bid for a majority stake of the Thessaloniki Port Authority SA as the preferred investor in the tender.

Specifically, the board of directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund unanimously declared the consortium - comprised of Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments Ltd. and Terminal Link SAS - as the preferred Investor for acquisition of the 67-percent stake in the northern Greece port authority.

The next step in the significant privatization is submission of the relevant file to the Court of Audit for a mandatory pre-contractual review, with a sale contract set for signing immediately after the expected approval by the administrative court.