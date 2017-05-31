Greek exports up in Q1 2017 over Q2 2016; exports shoot up due to oil prices, new vessel purchases

Wednesday, 31 May 2017 23:53
UPD:23:59
By J. Kanoupakis
Greek exports, including refined fuel products, increased by 20.3 percent in value over the first quarter of 2017 to reach 6.79 billion euros, up from 5.56 billion euros in the corresponding quarter of 2016.

Excluding fuel products, the increase is 253 million euros in absolute terms, or up 5.8 percent, quarter-to-quarter.

According to an analysis released by the relevant association of exporters and an export center, and based on data supplied by the independent statistical service (EL.STAT), imports in Q1 shot up by 30.9 percent, to reach 13.02 billion euros, almost double than exports and significantly up from 9.95 billion euros in the first quarter of 2016. The surge in the value of imports was attributed to higher international prices for crude oil, as well as purchases of new vessels by Greek shipping companies – which are also calculated as imports.  

