ND continues to field double-digit percent point lead over ruling SYRIZA

The latest opinion poll unveiled over the weekend gives main opposition New Democracy (ND) a 16.6-percentage point leading of ruling SYRIZA.

The poll was published in the Sunday weekly "Proto Thema" and conducted by the firm Marc.

Based on an extrapolation of respondents' valid answers, the opinion poll gives center-right ND 32.3 percent to 15.7 for leftist SYRIZA, the dominant party in the current leftist-rightist coalition government.

The Communist Party (KKE) reaches 7.1 percent, the same tally for ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi). A PASOK party-led socialist grouping and the Union of Centrists are the only other parties given above 3 percent of respondents' preferences.

The figure for undecided voters in the specific poll was given as 14.5 percent of the total.