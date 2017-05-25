Bomb blast targets former Greek PM Papademos' car; one injury reported

An explosion targeting the car of former Greek prime minister and central banker Lucas Papademos was reported on Thursday afternoon, at roughly 6.30 p.m. local time, in central Athens.

Former Greek PM Lukas Papademos was transferred to an Athens hospital after what appeared to be a letter bomb explosion inside the armored-plated car where he was a passenger.

The former central banker and ECB vice-president was injured in the abdomen, according to local media reports.

The vehicle was driven by a police escort, while another unmarked police vehicle followed.