Νέα Υόρκη: Κάδοι μετατρέπονται σε βάζα

Thanks @manrepeller for waking up with us before the sunrise today! Early bird gets the flash! Uptown girls head to 90th and Madison for a closer look. Find out what Lewis's fave flower is and more on Manrepeller now. #LMDxNYC #lmdwashere #flowersfornewyork #lewismillerdesign #stylingnature #flowerflash 🐞

A post shared by Lewis Miller Design (@lewismillerdesign) on May 17, 2017 at 3:26am PDT