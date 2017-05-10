Greece's annual inflation rate clocked at 1.6% in April

Wednesday, 10 May 2017
UPD:22:08
REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The annualized inflation rate in Greece eased to 1.6 percent in April, slightly down from 1.7 percent in March, increases that came after several consecutive months of deflation or zero inflation, mostly the result of increased VAT rates and special consumption taxes in the bailout-dependent country.

Higher surcharges were imposed at the beginning of the year on everything from tobacco products, telecoms services to beer, fuels and even subscriber TV rates.

The figure for the same month in April 2016, for instance, was 1.3 percent, according to Greece's independent statistical authority (EL.STAT).  

EL.STAT said the consumer price index rose 0.6 percent from March 2017 to April 2017.  

