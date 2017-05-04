Fraport Greece: Talks underway for Qatar Airways flights to Mykonos, Thessaloniki

Officials of Fraport Greece, which recently assumed the management of 14 regional airports around the country, including facilities serving the top holiday destinations, this week referred to "advanced talks" with Qatar Airways over the possibility of flights by the Gulf state carrier to Mykonos and Thessaloniki.

Fraport Greek CEO Alexander Zinell revealed the development during a presentation of the German-Greek company's plans to fully renovate the Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport on the Ionian island of Corfu, plans which include the construction of a new terminal.