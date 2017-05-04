Fraport Greece: Talks underway for Qatar Airways flights to Mykonos, Thessaloniki

Thursday, 04 May 2017 12:34
UPD:12:37
REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS
A- A A+

Officials of Fraport Greece, which recently assumed the management of 14 regional airports around the country, including facilities serving the top holiday destinations, this week referred to "advanced talks" with Qatar Airways over the possibility of flights by the Gulf state carrier to Mykonos and Thessaloniki.

Fraport Greek CEO Alexander Zinell revealed the development during a presentation of the German-Greek company's plans to fully renovate the Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport on the Ionian island of Corfu, plans which include the construction of a new terminal.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών