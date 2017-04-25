Appeals court rejects second extradition request by Ankara for 3 Turkish servicemen

Tuesday, 25 April 2017 14:40
UPD:14:45
A second extradition request by Turkish judicial authorities for three out of eight Turkish military servicemen that fled to Greece last July in the wake of an unsuccessful coup in the neighboring country was rejected on Tuesday by an appellate council in Athens.

Another hearing is pending for the other five officers and NCOs that landed at a NE Greek airport aboard a Turkish army helicopter.

Earlier, an appeals court prosecutor recommended against the extradition request, referring to it, in fact, as "deceptive".

A supreme court council had previously rejected the initial request by Turkish authorities for the extradition of the eight men. The latest warrant conveyed to the independent Greek judiciary lists a different set of criminal charges.

All eight have requested political asylum in Greece.

