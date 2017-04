The Public Power Corp. (PPC), the dominant power utility in the country, on Thursday said arrears owed by consumers were reduced by 2.2 billion euros over the first two-months in 2017.

The figure excludes arrears included in a payment plan.

The state-run utility's cash reserves at the end of 2016 reached 501 million euros.

PPC's management said its borrowing costs eased over 2016 to 4.64 percent, compared to 4.81 percent in 2015.