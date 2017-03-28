Next stage of Thessaloniki Port Authority tender in mid April: reports

By V. Vegiri

Which two of the three consortia that has submitted a bid for purchasing a majority stake in the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OL.Th) will continue into the next stage is expected to be announced in mid April.

According to sources who spoke to "N", the process is different than the very successful one followed for the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP), which culminated with the sale of 66 percent of OLP's shares and assumption of its management by Chinese multinational Cosco.

The process for OL.Th, on the other hand, envisions up to three rounds of submitted bids.

The first round stipulated the submission of binding bids.

Greece's privatization fund, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Monday announced that the three bids came from the following consortia:

- International Container Terminal Services Inc.

- Peninsular and Oriental (P&O) Stream

- Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD and Terminal Link SAS.

An evaluation process for the three bids will begin immediately, the fund said.

The report coincides with an industrial action called by the union representing most workers at the Thessaloniki port, as the latter is categorically opposed to any privatization of part or all of OL.Th.