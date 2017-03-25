Three bidders for majority stake of Thessaloniki port announced

Saturday, 25 March 2017 13:07
UPD:13:08
INTIME NEWS/ΣΙΑΜΙΔΗΣ ΓΡΗΓΟΡΗΣ
A- A A+

Greece's privatization fund on Saturday announced that it has received three binding bids for the sale -percent stake of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OL.Th), which were submitted by a Friday deadline to Morgan Stanley, the fund's financial consultant, at its offices in London.

The fund, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), said the three bids came from the following consortia:

- International Container Terminal Services Inc.

- Peninsular and Oriental (P&O) Stream

- Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD and Terminal Link SAS.

An evaluation process for the three bids will begin immediately, the fund said.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών