Three bidders for majority stake of Thessaloniki port announced

Greece's privatization fund on Saturday announced that it has received three binding bids for the sale -percent stake of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OL.Th), which were submitted by a Friday deadline to Morgan Stanley, the fund's financial consultant, at its offices in London.

The fund, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), said the three bids came from the following consortia:

- International Container Terminal Services Inc.

- Peninsular and Oriental (P&O) Stream

- Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments LTD and Terminal Link SAS.

An evaluation process for the three bids will begin immediately, the fund said.