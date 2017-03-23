Capital Ship Management Corp. achieves MRV assessment from LRQA

Capital Ship Management Corp. on Thursday announced that the company's completed its first accredited assessment this month of a MRV monitoring plan for the vessel M/T Alkiviadis.

In a press release, CSM said the assessment was performed by the world’s leading provider of professional assurance services, LRQA, a member of the Lloyd’s Register group (LR).

The assessment was conducted in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2015/757 (monitoring, reporting and verification of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) from shipping activities), also known as MRV Regulation. The MRV Regulation came into force on 1st July 2015 and is a significant feature of the European Union’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

LRQA was among the first group of verification bodies to receive accreditation against ISO 14065, permitting the global delivery of assessment and verification services related to the MRV Regulation. The assessment of the company's vessel was undertaken by the LRQA Piraeus office.