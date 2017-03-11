Mitsotakis tours Oenorama 2017 exhibition; promises to scrap unpopular tax on wines

Saturday, 11 March 2017 21:29
UPD:21:38
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ

"Commitment" in this case is ND's opposition, and Mitsotakis' pledge, to abolish a special consumption tax on wine imposed by the leftist Greek government in 2016 to meet fiscal targets envisioned in the third memorandum bailout.
A- A A+

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday toured the 2017 Oenorama exhibition of Greek wines, where he referred to his party's commitment to the country's viticulture and vinification sector.

"Commitment" in this case is ND's opposition, and Mitsotakis' pledge, to abolish a special consumption tax on wine imposed by the leftist Greek government in 2016 to meet fiscal targets envisioned in the third memorandum bailout.

The tax "failed to generate revenue for the Greek state, but merely added more bureaucracy for producers, especially smaller producers," he said.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών