Mitsotakis tours Oenorama 2017 exhibition; promises to scrap unpopular tax on wines

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday toured the 2017 Oenorama exhibition of Greek wines, where he referred to his party's commitment to the country's viticulture and vinification sector.

"Commitment" in this case is ND's opposition, and Mitsotakis' pledge, to abolish a special consumption tax on wine imposed by the leftist Greek government in 2016 to meet fiscal targets envisioned in the third memorandum bailout.

The tax "failed to generate revenue for the Greek state, but merely added more bureaucracy for producers, especially smaller producers," he said.