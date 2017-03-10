IMF denies Bloomberg report of resumed lending role in Greek bailout

The IMF on Friday referred to the previous day's briefing by its spokesman to reiterate that its executive council has not discussed the Fund's renewed participation in the ongoing Greek bailout program as a lender.

The announcement came in reaction to a same-day article by Bloomberg claiming that the IMF is ready to offer Greece a loan package smaller than the second program, in order to justify its participation in yet another Greek bailout to its stakeholders.

In an earlier dispatch, Bloomberg said the IMF was "... moving toward rejoining Greece’s bailout, according to people familiar with the discussions, suggesting it will meet a condition set by Germany and other euro-area nations for continued aid."