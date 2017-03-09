IMF spox: Differences remain over Greek program; some progress in important areas

Differences remain in ongoing talks with the Greek government in negotiations to conclude the second review of the Greek program, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday, adding that it was still too soon to know when talks will conclude.

"What I can say is there has been progress in some important areas. And we welcome that. However, differences remain in important areas," IMF communications director Gerry Rice said during a regular press briefing in Washington D.C.

Nevertheless, he avoided going into specifics.

Although the IMF remains active in the third Greek bailout, it is not a lender. At the same time, though, the Fund is ranks as the most pressing and pro-reform entity of the so-called "Quartet", which also include the EU Commission, the ECB and the SSM.

"It's still too early to speculate on when an agreement might be reached ... There is still much work to be done."