93 years of Naftemporiki!

Wednesday, 08 March 2017 09:32
Naftemporiki, Greece's pre-eminent financial and business newspaper, on Wednesday celebrates the 93rd anniversary of its founding.

The daily newspaper and its affiliated subsidiaries persevere in the face of particularly difficult economic conditions that affect both the country and the mass media sector, in general.

Based on its founding precept of reliable and in-depth reporting on economic matters, among others, Naftemporiki continues to record and calmly analyze the issues at hand, eschewing sensationalism and simple conclusions.

