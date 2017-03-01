Sector groups decry possibility of another surcharge on pleasure craft, yachts and tour boats

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Groups and associations representing recreational and pleasure craft in the country have sharply decried the prospect of yet another special surcharge being imposed on their sector, a fee that remained inactive since it was decided by a ministerial decision in 2014.

Reactivating the fee is included in a draft bill mostly dealing with coastal shipping issues, which is currently up for public debate.

Marina operators also charged that another fee on pleasure and tourism craft, such as leased cruisers, yachts and tour boats, will merely make Greek facilities less attractive, and merely funneling craft to third countries with lower rates.