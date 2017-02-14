Greek dairy producers livid over lack of PDO status for feta cheese in EU-Canada trade deal

Tuesday, 14 February 2017
A federation (SEVGAP) representing local dairy products industries called the development "scandalous", while warning Greek MEPs that their consent "to such a scandalous injustice against the country will comprise a national betrayal."
Producers' groups in Greece reacted angrily on Tuesday to reports that the iconic feta cheese produced in the country will not enjoy a Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) status in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union and Canada.

The federation dismissed what it called a vague and unofficial promise by the EU to re-examine the feta-PDO issue five years after implementation of CETA. The group called the promise "bait" towards the Greek government in order to ensure its approval.

