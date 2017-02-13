Hoteliers insist on suspension of overnight stay surcharge

Some 1,000 hoteliers attending the annual general assembly of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels on Friday in central Athens enthusiastic greeted a proposal by the chamber's president towards the relevant tourism minister, who was in attendance, to suspend a new overnight stay surcharge.

The additional fee was unveiled by the leftist-rightist government last year as part of an "avalanche" of tax measures in order to meet memorandum-mandated targets under the third bailout signed in the summer of 2015. It is due to application this year.

In response to the proposal by chamber president Giorgos Tsakiris towards minister Elena Kountoura, who was seating nearby, the latter said she will try to "work towards the direction" within the government, while adding that much will depend on the course of the crisis-battered Greek government.

Kountoura, a veteran lawmaker, was elected to Parliament with the small rightist-populist Independent Greeks' (AN.EL) party, the junior partner in the radical left SYRIZA-led government.