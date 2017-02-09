Report: Mandatory use of POS terminals for purchases for several categories of goods, services

The Greek government is reportedly ready to announce the first 12 sectors where electronic transactions will be mandatory, part of an ongoing effort to curb widespread tax evasion VAT avoidance in the country.

The report was published in the low-circulation "Avgi" daily, which is affiliated with the ruling SYRIZA party.

According to the paper, the following sectors will be the first in the obligatory "e-transactions" category: restaurants-bar-cafe; repairs by craftsmen; tuition for private schools, tutorial and foreign language institutes etc.; clothing and footwear shops; lease payments; beauty salons; gyms; legal and medical services; telecoms services; utilities; gaming.

The first phase of the initiative will have a deadline of June 2017, the article claims.