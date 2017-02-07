Court rejects motion by employees of Lambrakis Press Group

A relevant first instance court in Athens on Tuesday rejected a motion by employees of the Lambrakis Press Group (DOL) to keep one of the company's bank accounts immune from seizures and demands by third party creditors.

The petitioners attempted to obtain guarantees that the company would have access to funds to cover its payroll as well as print and distribution costs.

The court ruled that the DOL's financial situation and assets would remain unchanged until a liquidation process initiated by creditor banks is implemented.