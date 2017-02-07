Court rejects motion by employees of Lambrakis Press Group

Tuesday, 07 February 2017 13:18
UPD:13:19
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Αλέξανδρος Μπελτές

The court ruled that the DOL's financial situation and assets would remain unchanged until a liquidation process initiated by creditor banks is implemented.
A- A A+

A relevant first instance court in Athens on Tuesday rejected a motion by employees of the Lambrakis Press Group (DOL) to keep one of the company's bank accounts immune from seizures and demands by third party creditors.

The petitioners attempted to obtain guarantees that the company would have access to funds to cover its payroll as well as print and distribution costs.

The court ruled that the DOL's financial situation and assets would remain unchanged until a liquidation process initiated by creditor banks is implemented.  

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών