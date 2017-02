A top management reshuffle was announced over the weekend at Pancretan Cooperative Bank, with vice-president Nikos Myrtakis assuming the president's post from Yiannis Lebidakis, who led the cooperative bank since its establishment.

The leadership change comes after the recent purchase of 21.5 percent of the bank's shares by Lyktos Participations S.A., an investment vehicle controlled by honorary Piraeus Bank chairman Michalis Sallas, one of Greece's best known banking executives.