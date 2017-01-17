Greek notaries to again abstain from home auctions on Wed.

Notaries in Greece will again abstain from real estate auctions on Wednesday, continuing an action by an umbrella group representing various regional associations of the specific legal profession.

As opposed to other western countries, people with notary public licenses in Greece are law school graduates, who specialize in drawing up contracts, wills and are obligatory parties in most property transactions.

A relevant announcement says the umbrella group will not allow members to participate in public auctions of declared primary residences, regardless of whether the lien holder is a bank, the state, social security funds or local government entities.

