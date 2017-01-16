Construction licenses drop, on yearly basis, in Oct. 2016

Monday, 16 January 2017 12:40
UPD:12:41
FOSPHOTOS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
A- A A+

The construction sector in crisis-plagued Greece continued to slump, as the latest figures in October 2016 showed. Specifically, the statistical service (EL.STAT) reported a total of 1,061 construction licenses (private and public sector) were issued during the month, corresponding to 195,400 square meters of space.

On an annual basis, the figures posted a 5.7-percent decrease in the number of new licenses, although the surface area was up by 14.1 percent.

Only nine of the licenses were issued by public sector entities. 

