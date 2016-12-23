Gastrade announces purchase of 20%-stake in GasLog; both active in LNG sector

By Y. Kanoupakis & L. Karageorgos

Greece-based Gastrade S.A. this week announced an agreement to purchase 20 percent of the share capital of GasLog Ltd., a listed shipping company on the NYSE's big board that is controlled by Greek shipowner Peter Livanos.

Gastrade is controlled by Asimina Kopelouzou, the daughter of well-known Greek businessman and financier Dimitris Kopelouzos, whose group of companies are among the most active in SE Europe's energy sector.

GasLog features as one of the biggest shipping companies active in the construction, ownership and management of LNG vessels, with 27 under its control.

In terms of its Greece-based presence, Gastrade is planning to dock a floating LNG terminal off the northeast port of Alexandroupolis, with GasLog's participation in the latter expected to add corporate know-how in the management and operation of LNG vessels and floating storage terminals.