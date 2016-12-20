Reports: IMF decision on Greek program after new US administration sworn-in

German press reports this week referred to a "tense climate" between Athens and institutional creditors over the issue of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) presence in the Greek program (third bailout), with the latest element revolving around the looming change of guard at the White House and the stance by the new Trump administration.

According to the reports, institutions are considering the prospect of new US President Donald Trump conveying Washington's opposition to the renewed participation of the IMF in the Greek program.

According to a dispatch by DW, relations between the Greek government and creditors again soured after the most recent welfare bonus announced by Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

"The IMF demands" is the headline used by "Der Spiegel", with the report saying the Washington-based Fund on whether it will participate in the Greek program will come in the spring of 2017. The reason cited is the coming change in the White House, Der Spiegel emphasizes.