'Tourism for All' online platform for domestic holiday virtual coupon launches on Saturday

The government's revamped "Tourism for All" subsidy program launched online on Saturday.

It is available on vouchers.gov.gr, and concerns the subsidization of holiday expenses for some 200,000 people.

This is the new program of the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministries of Digital Governance, Finance, and Development & Investments, for the immediate strengthening of the domestic tourism activity, which is part of the government's broader strategy for supporting Greek households and businesses against the effects of the global inflationary crisis, it was noted in an announcement.

With the new "Tourism for All" pass, beneficiaries will be able to issue a virtual, digital debit card, which they can use for their stay at hotels and other accommodation.

Source: ANA-MPA