DEPA: Gazprom to halt natural gas supplies to Greece June 21-27

Monday, 20 June 2022 13:24
A- A A+

Gazprom's natural gas flows to Greece will be interrupted from June 21 to June 27, according to information from DEPA Commercial.

The interruption, according to the same information, is due to the annual scheduled maintenance of the Turk Stream pipeline, through which our country is supplied.

The interruption of the flow, according to DEPA, is not expected to affect the security of supply of the country as it continues its supply with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), but also through the other pipeline gas contracts while there are - as mentioned - high reserves.

Source: ANA-MPA


Προτεινόμενα για εσάς



Popular





    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2022 Η ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου