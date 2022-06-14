Council and EU Parliament reach agreement to extend regulation establishing the EU digital COVID certificate

The Council and the European Parliament agreed on the extension of the regulation establishing the EU digital COVID certificate. The digital COVID certificate has played an important role in facilitating the free movement of people during the pandemic.

The regulation establishing the EU digital COVID certificate will be prolonged by one year, until 30 June 2023. The extension of the regulation will ensure that EU travellers as well as those from third countries connected to the system can continue to use their EU digital COVID certificate for travel within the Union in member states where these travel certificates are required. If the health situation allows, the regulation can also be repealed earlier.

In addition to the prolongation, the co-legislators also agreed on:

- an obligation for the Commission to submit a detailed report by 31 December 2022. This report could be accompanied by legislative proposals to allow for a new assessment of the need to repeal or maintain the certificate, depending on developments in the health situation;

- the clarification that vaccination certificates should reflect all doses administered; regardless of the member state where people received their vaccination;

- the possibility to issue a certificate of recovery following an antigen test;

- the extension of the range of authorised antigen tests used to qualify for a COVID-19 certificate;

- the possibility to allow vaccination certificates to be issued to persons participating in clinical trials.

Source: ANA-MPA