PM Mitsotakis to make announcements on electricity rates on Thursday at 19:00

Thursday, 05 May 2022 12:20
UPD:12:20
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will make announcements on electricity rates, on Thursday, at 19:00. 

The new measures will be presented on Friday, at 08:30, by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Energy and Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas, Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, general secretary for fiscal policy Thanos Petralias and the general secretary for energy Alexandra Sdoukou.

Alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni will coordinate the presentation of the measures.

 Source: ANA-MPA


