«Russians»: Ο Sting κυκλοφορεί νέα εκτέλεση του τραγουδιού που έγραψε το 1985 για τον Ψυχρό Πόλεμο

Ο Sting κυκλοφορεί το τραγούδι «Russians (Guitar/Cello Version)» για να συγκεντρώσει χρήματα για τις προσπάθειες παροχής ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στην Ουκρανία.
Τα καθαρά κέρδη από τις πωλήσεις του τραγουδιού θα διατεθούν υπέρ του οργανισμού «Help Ukraine».
Το «Russians (Guitar/Cello Version)» έχει τη συνοδεία του τσελίστα Ramiro Belgardt και τον Sting στα φωνητικά και στην κιθάρα. Σε αυτή τη νέα εκτέλεση την παραγωγή έκανε ο Martin Kierszenbaum, την ηχοληψία ο Kaleb Allen, τη μίξη ο Robert Orton και το mastering ο Gene Grimaldi στο Oasis Mastering.
I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.” – Sting
naftemporiki.gr