Hilton and Ionian Hotel sign agreement for transformation of Hilton Athens hotel

Hilton and Ionian Hotel Enterprises on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for new hotel and the private residences to be created in central Athens.

Under the agreement, the luxury brands of Hilton Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Residences and Waldorf Astoria Residences will begin operations in Greece through the transformation of the emblematic Hilton Athens hotel into an innovative and multipurpose destination offering high-quality hospitality, residences and multiple experience to Greek and foreign visitors.

The new destination is a strategic investment worth more than 130 million euros by Ionian Hotel Enterprises, in additional to the initial investment of around 145 million euros spent for the purchase of the building.

Hilton Athens opened its doors in 1963 as the first hotel by an international hotel chain in Greece, contributing in establishing Athens as a top tourist destination.

Source: ANA-MPA