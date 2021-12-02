Black Friday online sales up 119%, survey says

Online sales during the Black Friday period were up compared with the rest of the year, a survey by Generation Y-International eBusiness Hub said on Thursday. The survey showed that online sales by e-shops jumped 119% on average compared with the average turnover in 2021, with the number of visits rising up to 60%. The clothing/footwear sector recorded the biggest percentage increase (170%), followed by sports items (100%) and pharmacies (60%). The average value of the purchase basket was up by 3.5%, while the conversion rate during this year's Black Friday event was up compared with the rest of the year.

