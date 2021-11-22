PM Mitsotakis to address parliament on price increases

Monday, 22 November 2021 10:27
UPD:10:39
Eurokinissi/ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ
A- A A+

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the parliament on Monday, at 12.15, during a discussion on the issue of price increases.

At 17:00 the Prime Minister will meet, at the Maximos Mansion, with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

