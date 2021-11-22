PM Mitsotakis to address parliament on price increases

Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής. Γίνετε συνδρομητής στην έντυπη
έκδοση και αποκτήστε άμεση πρόσβαση σε όλα τα Premium Services.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the parliament on Monday, at 12.15, during a discussion on the issue of price increases.
At 17:00 the Prime Minister will meet, at the Maximos Mansion, with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.
Online Συνδρομή: Ανακαλύψτε και εσείς τον κόσμο των προνομίων της «N»
Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.
Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.