Greek govt to require non-vaxxed educators to present negative Covid-19 test results before entering classrooms

The Greek government on Wednesday continued its gradual but steady pressure to get people in the country vaccinated, with the latest public sector caste "targeted" being educators.

According to a draft amendment tabled in Parliament on Wednesday by the education ministry, educators and other teaching staff who are not vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus must, instead, present a negative result from a PCR or rapid test in order to enter classrooms in Greece in mid September.

Otherwise, a certificate showing that they have previously contracted the virus will also be accepted. The amendment, which is expected to be ratified, affects the primary and secondary education.

Failing to present any of the aforementioned documentation, educators will be suspended without pay.

The Mitsotakis government has so far shied away from mandating obligatory vaccination for educators, especially those in the public sector, but has incrementally legislated mandatory negative test results for Covid-19 in several sectors, most prominently in the food-and-restaurant and tourism sectors.