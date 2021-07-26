Greece to open online vax appointment platform for 12 to 15 age group in coming days

Monday, 26 July 2021 21:47
UPD:21:50
REUTERS/KATHLEEN FLYNN
A- A A+

Greek officials on Monday said an online platform to schedule vaccinations against Covid-19 will allow parents and guardians of minors aged between 12 and 15 to set a date for such an inoculation, with the prospect opening up in the next few days.

Roughly a month after the platform allowed vaccinations for teens aged 15 to 17, roughly 30,000 appointments have been scheduled for this age group.

The Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna vaccines will be available for these age groups.

Speaking during a television appearance on Monday, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias again urged people in their 50s to get immediately vaccinated immediately, saying they are at a greater risk.

In a related development, a 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed on the Cyclades island of Mykonos was lifted on Monday,  a little more than a week after civil protection authorities took the decision after a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections on the island.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών