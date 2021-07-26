Greece to open online vax appointment platform for 12 to 15 age group in coming days

Greek officials on Monday said an online platform to schedule vaccinations against Covid-19 will allow parents and guardians of minors aged between 12 and 15 to set a date for such an inoculation, with the prospect opening up in the next few days.

Roughly a month after the platform allowed vaccinations for teens aged 15 to 17, roughly 30,000 appointments have been scheduled for this age group.

The Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna vaccines will be available for these age groups.

Speaking during a television appearance on Monday, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias again urged people in their 50s to get immediately vaccinated immediately, saying they are at a greater risk.

In a related development, a 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed on the Cyclades island of Mykonos was lifted on Monday, a little more than a week after civil protection authorities took the decision after a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections on the island.